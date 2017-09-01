Gustavo Verdusco: Dangerous ‘Goose’ hunt on for wanted gang member sporting fowl street name

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

‘Goose’ is the street name for wanted high-violent gang member, Gustavo Verdusco.

The Department of Corrections says he’s breaking probation in Benton County on a felony meth bust and has a massive rap sheet that started when he was just 12 years old.

The corrections officer assigned to ‘Goose’ has known him all his career and says he’s deep into gang warfare and connected to multiple deadly shootings in the past.

The DOC say ‘Goose’ got a big break with his meth bust to go to rehab instead of prison — but instead he disappeared and didn’t hold up his end of the deal.

DOC officers say goose is known to be armed.

He’s 36 years old, 5’10”, weighs190 pounds and has a ton of ink all over, including his street name tattooed across his chest.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It’s guaranteed to be anonymous — you never have to give your name — and there’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 waiting for you if your tip helps lead to his arrest.