Crash spills hot asphalt into Whatcom County backyards

EVERSON, Wash. — Some Everson residents had hot asphalt ooze into their backyards after a semitrailer carrying heaps of the heated tar substance rolled over and crashed in Washington state.

The Bellingham Herald reports the semitrailer was carrying about 6,800 gallons of asphalt when it rolled on Thursday.

Everson Police Chief Dan McPhee said the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and was cited for negligent driving.

Amber Encinias, who heard the crash, says residents in the area pulled the driver from the wreck.

A fire official says Whatcom County’s hazmat team examined the scene and decided that no special precautions were necessary.

Whatcom District 1 Fire Chief Mel Blankers said the asphalt hardened and was going to take a while to clean up.