‘Fall Fashionista Bandit:’ Cash reward offered if you can identify Maple Valley bank robber

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help to ID the “Fall Fashionista Bandit.”

“On Friday, Aug. 25th, she walked into a Key bank in the city of Maple Valley, walked up to the counter, handed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller handed the lady over $1,500 in cash. She walks out and leaves the area on foot,” said Sgt. Jason Escobar.

Detectives say she is white, 20 to 40 years old, 5’ 5” with dirty blonde hair.

“She should be easy to identify. We have good video of her, good photographs. She was wearing all black, had a black knit cap and glasses with yellow tint on the lenses.”

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a full $1,000 cash reward if you can identify her or have any information that can help detectives locate her. Use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

It is guaranteed to be anonymous. You must submit the tip to Crime Stoppers in order to be eligible for the cash reward.