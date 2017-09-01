× Be careful if harvesting oysters over the holiday weekend, state says

SEATTLE — Warm weather over the holiday weekend will bring lots of people to the Puget Sound.

But if you’re planning on harvesting oysters, watch out.

The Washington State Department of Health says conditions may be right for oysters to get contaminated with the bacteria known as vibriosis. The state has closed a number of beaches to shellfish harvesting.

Even for those that aren’t closed, the oysters should be thoroughly cooked, the state says.

For a full list of beach closures, head to the WSDOH’s website.