Suspected car prowler dies in Snohomish County jail shortly after arrest

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities are investigating the death of a suspected car prowler shortly after he was arrested.

According to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, the 35-year-old Everett man struggled as officers took him into custody early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the suspect continued to be uncooperative at the Snohomish County Jail:

“Jail medical staff was present during attempts to de-escalate the individual and monitor vital signs. Jail staff deployed a Taser to gain compliance. The individual continued to resist staff and was placed in a restraint chair. At that time, the male became non-responsive and life-saving measures were initiated. 911 was called. Everett Fire Department performed life-saving measures and pronounced the male deceased.”

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death and identify the person.

The SMART team is investigating.