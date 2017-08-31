× Seattle police officer to get back pay, firing reversed in golf club case

SEATTLE — A Seattle police officer fired for arresting a 69-year-old black man while he was walking with a golf club has settled with the city for back pay and to have her termination changed to a retirement.

The agreement regarding Cynthia Whitlatch was released to the station Tuesday by the City Attorney’s Office after a request.

Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole Saturday signed the agreement Saturday, which provides over $105,000 in back pay and is expected to give Whitlatch her full pension for 18 years as an officer.

All sustained findings by the Office of Professional Accountability about Whitlatch’s conduct will remain in place.

Whitlatch said the man in the case, William Wingate, swung a golf club at her in 2014 but dash camera video didn’t show that. Wingate was arrested but charges were later dropped.