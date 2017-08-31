Recipe: Tender Pepper-Rubbed Strip Steaks with Grilled Vegetable Trio
Ingredients
- 2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 10 ounces each)
- 1 pound baby red-skinned potatoes, cut in half
- 3-1/2 ounces fresh pearl onions, unpeeled, cut in half
- 1 pound asparagus, trimmed
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt
Rub:
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon peel
- 1/2 teaspoon coarsely ground mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink)
Instructions
- 1. Place potatoes in microwave-safe dish. Cover and microwave on HIGH 2-1/2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Let stand 5 minutes to cool slightly. Thread potato halves onto 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Thread onion halves onto separate metal skewers.
- 2. Combine Rub ingredients; reserve 2 teaspoons for garnish. Press remaining herb mixture evenly onto beef steaks.
- 3. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange potatoes, onions and asparagus around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 11 to 15 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill potatoes and onions 5 to 10 minutes (gas grill times remain the same) or until golden brown and tender; grill asparagus 6 to 10 minutes (covered, 8 to 12 minutes on gas grill) or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally.
- 4. Remove potatoes and onions from skewers; peel onions. Combine potatoes, onions, lemon juice, and oil in large bowl. Toss to coat. Season with salt, as desired.
- 5. Carve steaks into slices. Season with salt, as desired; sprinkle with reserved herb mixture. Serve steaks with grilled vegetables.