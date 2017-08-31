× Michael Bennett announces $25,000 donation to Houston victims

Michael Bennett said Thursday he’s donating to victims of Hurricane Harvey, and encouraged fans to do the same.

Bennett, who grew up in the Houston area, tweeted a video in which said he’s going to donate $25,000. He also said the public can make a donation through the Bennett Foundation.

“I’m devastated right now,” Bennett said. “Seeing friends and families, I watch TV and hear messages of things that are going on. I wanted to find a way to make an impact and give back to the community.”

Bennett said his foundations’ website will provide updates on what’s being purchased as the process goes along.

Bennett has come under fire from some corners of the Seahawks’ fan base during the preseason for his decision to sit in protest during the National Anthem.

You can donate to his foundation here.