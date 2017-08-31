Man hit, killed while putting gas in car in Tacoma I-5 construction zone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A man putting some gas into his car along Interstate 5 was hit and killed by another car late Wednesday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, this happened around 9:35 p.m. in the I-5 construction zone near I-705.

The driver of a Toyota camry was filling up some gas in the southbound lanes. Troopers say the car was partially blocking one lane and the tank was on the driver's side. A Ford pickup hit the Camry, and the pedestrian was killed.

There were four people inside the truck. None of them were injured.

Both cars were totalled in the crash.

One lane of southbound I-5 was blocked for 3.5 hours.