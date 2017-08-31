× Man accused of charging at King County sheriff with scissors

SEATTLE — A 36-year-old man who is homeless is being held on investigation of attempted assault after an incident in which the King County sheriff was charged with a pair of scissors.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports a judge set the man’s bail at $50,000 Wednesday.

A probable-cause statement says Sheriff John Urquhart and his chief adviser, Chris Barringer, were walking into the downtown courthouse Tuesday when they heard a man screaming profanities and turned to face him.

The statement says the man charged at them with a pair of scissors held above his head.

The statement says the man didn’t attack but fled and was arrested a short time later.

Police say the man told officers he was angry at the courthouse and all of its employees.

Court records show the man suffers from chronic mental illness and substance abuse.