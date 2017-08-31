Jolly Mountain Fire: 154 homes evacuated near Cle Elum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLE ELUM, Wash. -- A fire that started from lightning strikes near Cle Elum has prompted the evacuation of 154 homes.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office escalated evacuations to "go now" in Middle Fork Teanaway near Cle Elum. As of Thursday morning, the fire had grown to 12 square miles.

Officials said of the 154 homes evacuated, half were primary homes and the other half were cabins and vacation homes.

Helicopters have been scooping water from a nearby lake to dump on the flames.

Firefighters said the fire almost doubled in size on Wednesday, fueled by high winds, heat and plenty of dry fuel.