× FBI says woman who reported being kidnapped killed herself

HELENA, Mont. — An FBI investigation has concluded that a woman who reported being kidnapped at a Montana rest stop and was found dead in the trunk of her car in Spokane, Washington, killed herself.

The body of 47-year-old Rita Maze was found early on Sept. 7, 2016. The FBI said Thursday that Maze died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Her family told law enforcement she called on Sept. 6 and reported she’d been abducted at a rest stop along Interstate 15 between Helena and Great Falls, was riding around in the trunk of a car and didn’t know where she was.

An officer who called Maze’s cellphone said someone answered the phone and the officer heard gunshots, then silence.

Just days later, Spokane County investigators indicated they did not believe there was any danger to the community.