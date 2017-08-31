Austin Davis leads game-winning drive as Seahawks beat Raiders, 17-13

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Seattle Seahawks won the game – again – but the real winner might’ve been Austin Davis.

Davis engineered the game-winning drive, completing 5-of-5 passes including the go-ahead TD, to lift the Seahawks to a 17-13 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Davis staked a serious claim to the Seahawks’ backup quarterback job, completing 10 of 16 passes for 123 yards and that touchdown.

Trevone Boykin continued his run of shaky preseason play, struggling with his accuracy while completing just 13 of 21 passes with two interceptions and a touchdown.

There still isn’t much clarity in the running back ranks. Mike Davis led the pack with four carries for 25 yards, while the rest of the group did little with they handful of carriers they were allotted.

Kasen Williams seems increasingly likely to earn himself a roster spot, hauling in two more catches for 57 yards.

The Seahawks finished up the preseason a perfect 4-0. They open the regular season on Sept. 10 on the road at the Green Bay Packers with at 1:25 p.m. game that will be broadcast on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.