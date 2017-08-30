Teen dies week after fist fight to ‘settle differences’ in Marysville woods

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Police say a teenage boy has died about a week after he and another boy agreed to a fist fight to “settle differences” north of Seattle in Marysville.

The Daily Herald reports the 16-year-old boy died Monday.

Marysville police Cmdr. Mark Thomas says the teen and another boy met Aug. 19 in what locals call Spook Woods near an elementary school.

Thomas says about a dozen other kids gathered to watch.

Thomas says someone called the fire department to report a person down that afternoon and by the time police arrived the boy was already headed to a hospital in an ambulance.

He later died from what police believe to be injuries suffered in the fight.

No arrests have been made.