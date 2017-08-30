Preview of the Seahawks-Raiders 2017 preseason finale Thursday night (VIDEO)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Don’t look for Russell Wilson or Marshawn Lynch out on the field. Many of the starters won’t play Thursday night in the final 2017 preseason game for the Seahawks and Oakland Raiders.

But Seattle coach Pete Carroll said it’s still an important game for the coaches to get one last look at some players before teams have to cut their rosters to 53 players.

Q13 Sports News Director Aaron Levine and Ian Furness give a preview of the game from Oakland in the video report:

