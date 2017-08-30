Pizza Hut workers deliver pies by kayak to Harvey victims

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Workers from a Houston-area Pizza Hut are using kayaks to navigate flooded streets and deliver food to people stranded by Harvey.

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we had to act fast,” Sugar Land Pizza Hut manager Shayda Habib said, according to KPRC. She said she called up her husband and asked him to get as many kayaks together as he could.

Habib and all the employees she could gather started making as many pizzas as possible, then stuffed them in the red pouches and loaded them onto the delivery kayaks.

“We are so proud of our team for seeing a need, stepping up and helping the community in a time of devastation,” Pizza Hut franchisee James Bodenstedt said.