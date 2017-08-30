Man dies in kayaking accident on Wenatchee River

PLAIN, Wash. — A 61-year-old man has died in a kayaking accident on the Wenatchee River in central Washington.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office says a witness called 911 after seeing a man floating in the river Tuesday afternoon. He appeared to be trying to catch up to his kayak. After calling 911, the witness said she could no longer see the man in the water, only his empty kayak.

Rescue crews from several agencies searched and later found the man and his kayak. He could not be revived.

The man’s friends also contacted authorities to report that he was overdue from a floating trip near the town of Plain.

He has not been identified.