Everett Police: Owner of stolen truck shoots, wounds man in his vehicle

EVERETT, Wash. — The owner of a pickup truck spotted his stolen vehicle, confronted the man in the truck and ended up shooting him Wednesday, police said.

The man in the truck was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The own of the truck was detained.

The shooting took place at about 2 p.m. in the 9600 block of Holly Drive.

Police spokesman Aaron Snell said police are trying to figure out if the two men knew each other.

Snell said the owner of the vehicle had called police to report his truck stolen, but staff had that on their list of reports they needed to enter, and it was not officially entered into the police system yet.