Another rabid bat found, this time in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. – Make that five rabid bats.

A bat tested positive for rabies after somebody noticed it at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac on Tuesday, making a total of five rabid bats in King County so far this year.

The bat was found near the shore by the old lifeguard shack, Seattle and King County Public Health said in a press release. If you had any contact with it, contact Public Health immediately.

“Anyone who touched or had contact with the bat or its saliva could be at risk of getting rabies, which is almost always fatal once symptoms begin,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, chief of communicable diseases. ”Fortunately, rabies can be prevented if treatment is given before symptoms appear, so identifying anyone who has had contact early is important.”

The early symptoms include fever, headache and weakness and they take weeks to develop.

Pets are also at risk, so contact your vet if you believe they came in contact.

At least 15 rabid bats have been tested statewide this year, including one in Pierce County and three in Snohomish County. That number is about normal, health officials said.