Animals from Texas shelters arrive for adoption in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Nearly 40 dogs that were in Texas shelters before Hurricane Harvey have arrived in Seattle by plane.

Volunteers unloaded the animals Wednesday afternoon after their flight from San Antonio, Texas.

Officials with Wings of Rescue say the transported animals were already in shelters before the storm and are being moved to make room in shelters for pets that have been displaced.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The rescue transfer is a collaboration between Humane Society of the United States, Wings of Rescue, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society and other Seattle-area shelters.

Officials with Seattle Humane say the animals will be placed at their Bellevue shelter and will be available for adoption.

Another flight of animals is set for Friday in the region from San Antonio to Hillsboro, Oregon.