Washington man arrested after cabdriver slain in North Idaho

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Officials say a Washington state man is in custody following the killing of a Washington state cabdriver in northern Idaho.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman of Puyallup was taken into custody on Monday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The agency says that Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday to start a new semester at Gonzaga University but was denied entry for unknown reasons.

Police say he called a cab and 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh of Spokane picked him up. Authorities say Coleman told police he became homicidal and bought a knife during a stop at a store.

Singh stopped in Kootenai, Idaho, when it became clear Coleman didn’t have a destination. Police say Coleman then stabbed Singh with the knife.

Police say Singh died at the scene.