Trump sign at Oregon dry cleaners draws praise, criticism

PENDLETON, Ore. — La Grande Dry Cleaning has become an unlikely front in the battle over Donald Trump’s presidency.

It happened Aug. 16, when owner Heidi Van Schoonhoven posted a sign in the window of the downtown business. The sign says Trump condones white supremacy. And if you still support Trump, your business is not welcome.

Van Schoonhoven tells The East Oregonian she posted post the sign following Trump’s response to the deadly confrontation at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The business’s Facebook page now has more than 1,000 reviews, nearly all of them about Trump and the sign.

La Grande is located in Union County, which Trump won by more than 40 percentage points.

Though the sign has been torn down twice, Van Schoonhoven says most in-person interactions have been positive. She adds that the face-to-face criticism has been more civil than the online discourse.