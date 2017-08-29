× Snohomish police looking for man who inappropriately touched young girl last week

SNOHOMISH, Wash. – Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Snohomish last week.

Snohomish police said four girls between the ages of 8 and 12 were walking on a trial last Monday when a man they didn’t know touched one of the girls and ran away.

A woman who was walking her dog in the area said the man was white, about 6-feet tall and weighing between 170-180 pounds with short dark-brown hair. He was wearing a dark-red T-shirt, black basketball shorts, dark sneakers and a black backpack.

If you know who the man is, contact Snohomish police at 360-568-0888.