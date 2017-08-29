Seahawks pursue cutting-edge medical procedure for players with injuries

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are optimistic about a cutting-edge medical procedure most of us have never heard about.

“That’s what we call a relentless pursuit of a competitive edge,” Seahawks Defensive Coordinator Kris Richard said.

That relentless pursuit is called Regenokine.

“It feels 100% — I am glad I got it done,” Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright said.

Wright says it helped his sore knee.

Now, five more Seahawks players are undergoing Regenokine for their injuries. They include Michael Bennett, Luke Joeckel, Michael Wilhoite, Tyler Lockett and Cliff Avril.

“We have a few guys that have entered the circle — that’s what I am calling it now instead of the process,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said.

So we asked Dr. John Pagel at Swedish Medical Center if the rest of us can get in that circle.

“If this is something that is working for our Seahawks players -- I am a season ticket-holder, I want to see it work -- you know, we really need to explore if this is something that can help all of us that may have similar problems."

Regenokine is similar to stem cell technology with key differences.

“The first difference is the blood is heated; that stimulates this process of generating these important proteins,” Pagel said.

The blood is taken out of the body, heated up to create anti-inflammatory proteins. Those proteins are then plucked and reinjected back into the area of the injury.

“If you have damage on your knee, you can reduce the inflammation and promote healing -- but the underlying damage doesn’t go away,” Pagel said.

The treatment is also costly and not FDA-approved in the United States, so patients have to go overseas to get treated.

Pagel said the main reason it's not approved in the United States is because there aren’t enough studies on it yet.

“I think the discussion is incredibly important, stimulating a pharmaceutical company or some other entity to do some research,” Pagel said.

It may take the general public years or even decades to benefit from Regenokine.

Seahawks fans can hope it will give the players that competitive edge.

“Make sure they are strong going into the start of the season,” Carroll said.

Athletes are not the only who can choose to get the procedure but most who do will have to leave the country to places like Germany.

Pagel says the procedure can cost up to $10,000 per treatment.