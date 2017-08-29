Police: Fight over dating a girl led to beating death

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Authorities say a 53-year-old man who died after being beaten outside his apartment complex was trying to break up an argument that two teenagers were having about dating a girl.

The Spokesman-Review reports Terry Toner was killed on Friday and the two teenagers, 19-year-old Brandon Pierce and 18-year-old Christian Palmer, were arrested. Both are accused of second-degree murder.

Toner initially called in a noise complaint on the teenagers’ party. He later went outside and approached the two suspects, which is when police say witnesses saw Pierce and Palmer hit and stomp on Toner while he was lying on the ground motionless. Witnesses say a baseball bat was used.

Authorities say Pierce said he “did not intend for (Toner) to die,” while Palmer told detectives he had no memory of the fight due to his head injury.