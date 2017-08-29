Kent man charged with fatally stabbing wife in front of son

SEATTLE — A man has been charged with premeditated murder in what prosecutors say was a brazen attack on his wife in front of her son.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports Aregay Tesfamariam was charged Monday in the death of Tringo Ferede-Tesema in Kent last week.

Charging documents say Tesfamariam was covered in blood and carrying a knife when he was arrested Wednesday near the family’s home on South 207th Place.

Ferede-Tesema was found at the scene with critical stab wounds. She died at a hospital.

Charging papers say the couple’s son had tried to intervene in the attack by grabbing for the knife and striking his father with a vase.

Kent police say Tesfamariam told detectives he had long planned to kill Ferede-Tesema.

Documents show she obtained a protective order against him in 2004, saying she believed he would kill her.