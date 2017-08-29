Historic hotel in Kellogg, Idaho, destroyed by fire

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) — A fire has torn through a historic hotel in the town of Kellogg, Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports (https://goo.gl/1AVRsV ) the Kellogg Fire Department and Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire began at 3:20 p.m. and quickly spread throughout the McConnell Hotel in downtown Kellogg.

KREM-TV reports that the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fire had spread to multiple buildings by 4 p.m.

Multiple videos and photos show the building engulfed in flames and later images show only the shell of the building left standing.

The hotel was built in the early 20th Century to serve the mining community of Kellogg.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Kellogg is off Interstate 90 about 70 miles east of Spokane.