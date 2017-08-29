× Hillary Clinton’s book tour stops in Seattle, Portland

SEATTLE — Hillary Rodham Clinton has released a new book and will begin an eight city North American tour in October. Her tour will end in December with stops in Seattle (Dec. 11) and Portland (Dec.12).

On the tour, Clinton will talk about the personal and raw stories from her book “What Happened.”

The tour press release states: Clinton will take audiences with her on a first-person journey, and bring you a highly personal perspective on what happened during the election, and what’s next. What you’ll see will be her story – Live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead.

Tickets go on sale September 18.

Through September 4, anyone interested in purchasing the Special Presale Tickets can register at www.HillaryClintonBookTour.com, to receive an invitation along with the presale password.