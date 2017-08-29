× Fire forces closure of some lanes of NB I-5, burns backyards of homes

DES MOINES, Wash. — A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon along northbound Interstate 5 just south of Kent-Des Moines Road and raced up the slope to a sound wall, with some embers burning some backyards of homes on the other side, Puget Sound Fire said.

“Apparently no homes affected yet,” Puget Sound Fire tweeted. “Many burned spots in backyards. Great job by homeowners.”

No injuries were reported.

Earlier, Puget Sound Fire had tweeted that some homes were threatened.

Multiple brush fires on 25500 and I-5 threatening homes. pic.twitter.com/AbPUdZHI1g — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) August 29, 2017

The smoke from the fire forced authorities to close a couple of lanes of I-5 south of State Route 516 so that firefighters would battle the blaze. The closure led to miles-long backups on I-5.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.