Body of 16-year-old swimmer recovered from Twin Lakes in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The body of a 16-year-old boy was pulled Tuesday afternoon from Twin Lakes, where he presumably drowned while swimming with a friend, authorities said.

Just after 2 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a report of a male who disappeared while swimming in the southern portion of Twin Lakes Park, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Witnesses thought the male had become encumbered in weeds in the water,” a news release said. “A person swimming with him realized the teen had not made it to shore and could not be seen.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The body of the teen, who is from the Everett area, was located in about 6 feet of water at about 3 p.m., the news release said.

"The teens had entered the water just feet from a loaner life jacket station," the news release said. "The Sheriff's Office wants the public to remember that even seemingly peaceful waters can be treacherous under the best of conditions. We always recommend wearing lifejackets when swimming in uncontrolled waters."