Authorities rescue man after cliff fall near Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Authorities hoisted a 31-year-old man from the side of a cliff after the man fell near Port Angeles on the Olympic Peninsula.

The U.S. Coast Guard says authorities received a call Monday afternoon requesting medical transport for a patient with multiple broken bones.

A Port Angeles helicopter aircrew conducted the hoist of the man and a Port Angeles Fire Department emergency medical technician from the cliff.

The Coast Guard says the man was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. The Coast Guard says his condition was stable as of Monday evening.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to cause the fall from the cliff.

Port Angeles Police Department officers are investigating.