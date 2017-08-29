× Seahawks and CenturyLink partner with Q13 FOX to recognize outstanding student athletes

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink and Q13 FOX are honoring Washington state high school student athletes that display excellence both on and off the field during the 2016 fall sports season.

The CenturyLink High School Athlete of the Week will represent a commitment to excellence, a positive attitude, respect and serving the community. The program begins Sept. 23 and continues for 10 weeks.

Coaches, teachers, parents, peers and community members can nominate outstanding fall student athletes based on the student’s dedication to academics, community involvement, leadership, reliability and weekly athletic performance.

Every student athlete will be recognized at his/her school and at a Seahawks game. Each winner will also receive a $1,000 grant to their school’s from CenturyLink and the Seahawks — plus a personalized 2016 Nike Seahawks jersey, a custom football, sideline passes to a home game and more!

“CenturyLink is honored to partner with the Seattle Seahawks and Q13 FOX on this great program,” said Sue Anderson, CenturyLink’s Vice President of Operations for Seattle. “We believe in developing the potential of area student athletes and supporting their efforts in the community, both on and off the field.”

Each week, CenturyLink executives and Seahawks personnel will select a nominated student who meets or exceeds the criteria.