16-year-old Marysville boy dies week after fistfight with another teen to ‘settle differences’

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy has died from injuries suffered about a week earlier from a fistfight with another teen meant to “settle their differences,” Marysville police said Tuesday.

At about 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, Marysville police officers were called to assist fire department medics at the scene of an injured teen in a wooded lot in the 8200 block of 52nd Drive NE, known to many locals as “Spook Woods,” a police news release said.

Detectives learned that about a dozen teens went to the woods to watch a fistfight between two 16-year-old Marysville boys meant to “settle their differences.” Police have not disclosed what led to the personal dispute between the two high school students, but emphasized that the fight was not gang-related or school-related.

The injured boy was transported to Providence Medical Center in Everett, where he died from his injuries on Monday, police said.

While the other boy’s identity is known to police, no arrests have been made in the case.