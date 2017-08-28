Snapchat video shows teen shooting flames at dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in North Carolina are investigating an alleged case of animal abuse after a video surfaced on social media this weekend.

The video shows a teenage girl using an aerosol can and lighter to shoot flames toward a dog.

The caption in the original Snapchat reads "she burnt the dog." Animal control went to the dog's home Sunday morning to begin their investigation.

The dog has been seized and is being held at the Guilford County Animal Shelter, where it's expected to be okay. Sheriff's officials say the dog's fur was singed, but its skin was not burned.

No charges have been filed against the two juveniles involved, a 13 and 14-year-old girl. You see one girl lighting the fire in the clip and another one taking the video.

The teens are not being identified because of their age and because they have not been charged.

"At this point, I have no idea what led up to the act. I just know what we saw with the video," Sgt. David Posten, with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office told Fox 8.

"We did find some small sign of injury, consistent of singed fur," Sgt. Posten said.

"The dog doesn't know what's going on, regardless, so it's up to the people around the dog to not put it in the type of situation to begin with," said Cassidy Caughlan, who lives in Guilford County.

Some have called the sheriff's office, demanding charges be filed against the girls. Sheriff's officials say that's still up in the air, and because of their age, it won't happen overnight.

"These could be very serious charges, and because of that, we don't rush into it," Sgt. Posten said.

Fox 8 went to the teen's home to try to get her side of the story, but no one answered the door.