× Smoky skies return with temps climbing above 90, but relief is in sight

SEATTLE — Smoky skies have returned to Western Washington — this time from wildfires east of the Cascades.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says the smoke will not stick around for nearly as long as it did when smoke from Canadian wildfires blew south. A marine push later this week will bring in fresh air from the west, along with cooler temperatures.

Record high temperatures were set Sunday on the coast. Today brings record highs inland.

Quillayute 91°, old record 88°/1972

Hoquiam 82°, old record 81°/1999

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday brings more record high temperatures to the area and a hot day for all. Sunny, local areas of smoke, Highs upper 80s to mid 90s. Sea-Tac standing record for the date is 91° set in 2016. Tonight clear, Lows upper 50s to low 60s. The Washington coast will begin to cool as wind shifts to onshore.

Expect a slight cooldown Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday we'll have cloudy skies in the morning with a slight chance of local drizzle, much cooler with partial afternoon clearing. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

For Friday and Labor Day Weekend, partly to mostly sunny and warming up over the holiday. Highs in the upper 70s to the mid 80s. Lows around the mid 50s.