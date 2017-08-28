We’re about to set several more records for heat and dry weather

SEATTLE – If there’s a record for breaking records, we must be getting close to it.

Seattle’s hot, dry summer is on track to break three more records in the next week, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said on Monday.

First to fall will be the mark for most consecutive days in a row with temperatures above 70 degrees, which was set two years ago. Kelley said we’ll blow past that mark Wednesday with our 63rd day in a row above 70.

Next to fall will be the record for driest July and August since 1967, which Kelley said we’re all but certain to break when the month comes to a close later this week.

Finally, Kelley said it looks likely that we’ll have the hottest Labor Day weekend we’ve ever had, with Labor Day itself setting a record for the holiday with a high of about 93 in Seattle. The previous hottest Labor Day was 90.