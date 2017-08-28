Mom arrested for drunk driving after 11-year-old son calls police

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Deputies in Oregon say they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.

At around 9:30 Saturday night, an 11-year-old boy called saying that his mother was driving under the influence while he was in the car with her.

Deputies said two other drivers reported the woman as well.

Washington County Deputies said they stopped her on Southwest Oleson and Garden Home Road.

Deputies said the driver, Nicole Norris, was arrested after deputies said she failed a sobriety test.

The boy is now staying with relatives.