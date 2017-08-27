× Tree hits hikers at Twin Falls State Park, critically injures toddler

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Three people, including a toddler, were injured after a tree fell on a group of hikers at Twin Falls State Park in North Bend, Washington.

King County Sheriff’s Office reports that a tree hit a group of five people Sunday morning.

The toddler, who was being carried by his father at the time of the incident, was flown to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

Two other were injured and taken away by an ambulance.

No word on what caused the tree to fall.