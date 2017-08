Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Haven! This beautiful 2 1/2 year old cat that is both independent and confident.

The folks at Homeward Pet Adoption Center said Haven was surrendered to a shelter in Yakima, but because of overcrowding there, they took her in.

Haven would do best in a home without cats, but she might do well around dogs and older kids.

If you want to meet Haven, you can head to the Homeward Pet Adoption Center in Woodinville. You can also check her out on homewardpet.org.