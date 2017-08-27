× Lethal action approved on Washington state wolf pack

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officials in Washington state have authorized the killing of one or more members of a wolf pack in the northeast corner of the state following attacks on cattle.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Jim Unsworth approved the action on Friday.

The agency says the Sherman Pack has been involved in four documented attacks on livestock since mid-June despite preventative efforts by the livestock owner.

In June, the state killed two wolves in the Smackout Pack also in the northeastern part of the state after several livestock attacks.

Gray wolves are protected as an endangered species in Washington state, which officials say has about 20 wolf packs.