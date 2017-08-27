Edmonds family says their dog was mutilated, stabbed in their backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- An Edmonds family says their poodle was stabbed and partially skinned in their own backyard.

The family says it happened Friday night when they let their dog out in the backyard, which sits along the interurban trail.

After 30 minutes the family went searching for the poodle and found him dead.

"He was killed. He was scared. And he was mutilated. So I think we have to get the word out," owner Paul Hensel told Q13 News.

A veterinarian told the family the dog was killed by a person -- not an animal -- and was likely stabbed and partially skinned.

Police are still investigating exactly how the dog died so they can better track down a suspect.

Authorities tell us they'll also have extra patrols in the area this weekend and along the interurban trail to make sure everyone nearby is safe.