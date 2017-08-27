× Child injured on ‘Firehouse’ slide at North Idaho Fair

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A child was injured at the North Idaho Fair in Coeur d’Alene, resulting in the closure of a carnival ride.

The Spokesman Review reports the girl was on the “Firehouse” slide when she was hurt.

Her mother, Candace Jones, wrote on Facebook that a pin was sticking out of the slide. The pin tore her daughter’s right side and impaled her between her ribs.

Jones wrote that the ride owner swore at her and refused to shut down the ride. She implored other parents not to let their children on the slide.

The North Idaho Fair released a statement Saturday saying “safety is our number one concern” and the ride owner, North Star Amusements, closed the “Firehouse” ride for the rest of the fair.