Amazon, Microsoft, Starbucks donate to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief fund

SEATTLE — The biggest Seattle corporations are doing their part to help with the devastating floods in southeast Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Amazon announced Sunday that they will match cash donations made via Amazon – up to $1 million total – to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief.

People who want to donate through Amazon can click, here.

In a tweet, Microsoft said it’s giving $100,000 to the American Red Cross.

And Starbucks said they donated an initial $250,000 to the American Red Cross and they are working on ways they can further assist.

If you’d like to donate directly to the American Red Cross’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund click, here.