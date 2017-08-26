× Police: Man killed in Washington state parking lot fight

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (AP) — Police say one man has been killed and another injured in a Washington state apartment parking lot fight.

The Spokesman-Review reports two people have been arrested so far in connection to the fatal fight on Friday.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Mark Gregory says the two were booked on suspicion of second-degree murder. One of the arrested men was found lying on the ground injured when officers arrived.

Police say the fight started when the victim went outside to tell several people to quiet down. Police say several people ran away from the scene after the fight.

The name of the homicide victim will be released after an autopsy has been performed.

Gregory says the investigation is ongoing.