× McCain slams pardon, says it undermines Trump’s ‘claim for the respect of rule of law’

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona is voicing his displeasure at President Donald Trump’s pardon of the former Phoenix metro area sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted in federal court of a contempt-of-court charge for defying a judge’s orders that he stop conducting immigration patrols.

Arapio was facing the prospect of jail time at his sentencing in October. Trump pardoned him Friday night.

McCain says in a statement that “no one is above the law” and “sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold.”

By pardoning Arpaio, McCain says it “undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”