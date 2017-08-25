LIVE UPDATES: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – We’ve officially reached the point where preseasons games begin kinda, sorta begin resembling real football.

Coach Pete Carroll is expected to let most of his starters play through the first half and, in some cases, into the second half when the Seattle Seahawks play host to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night at CenturyLink Field.

Once the first team finishes tuning up, there will still be plenty to watch. Can the Seahawks find an answer at left tackle with George Fant out with a knee injury? Will Kasen Williams continue his run of outstanding catches? Will teammates join Michael Bennett as he sits in protest during the national anthem?

Stay tuned to this blog throughout the game for updates, stats and commentary, and make sure to catch our Gameday pregame show at 4:30 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.