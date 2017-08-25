LIVE UPDATES: Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live updates

August 25, 2017

SEATTLE – We’ve officially reached the point where preseasons games begin kinda, sorta begin resembling real football.

Coach Pete Carroll is expected to let most of his starters play through the first half and, in some cases, into the second half when the Seattle Seahawks play host to the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night at CenturyLink Field.

Once the first team finishes tuning up, there will still be plenty to watch. Can the Seahawks find an answer at left tackle with George Fant out with a knee injury? Will Kasen Williams continue his run of outstanding catches? Will teammates join Michael Bennett as he sits in protest during the national anthem?

Stay tuned to this blog throughout the game for updates, stats and commentary, and make sure to catch our Gameday pregame show at 4:30 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Our Ian Furness talked to running back Chris Carson this week. “I’m not trying to make people miss by juking or anything like that – just hitting the hole,” Carson said. He’s been productive in the preseason – is he close to locking up a job?

The Seahawks would love to see Eddie Lacy get going tonight, Ian Furness says. With Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise both out, he’ll get a good chunk of carries along with Chris Carson. 

Aaron Levine says the key tonight is for everybody to stay healthy. The starters will likely play into the third quarter, but George Fant’s injury is still on everybody’s mind. 

