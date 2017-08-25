Juan Reyna: Hunt for teen murder suspect after underage party ends in deadly gunfire

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

Detectives say a massive, underage, alcohol-fueled party near Mabton ended in gunfire and death on August 13th.

And, the “armed and dangerous” shooter still needs to be found.

Detectives say the suspect is Juan Reyna, who’s known to go by ‘Luis.’

He’s just 16 years old — and now an accused killer.

Just watch and listen to the cell phone video below as 16 shots ring out during a fight that turned the party into pure chaos.

Reyna’s accused of shooting two victims, killing one of them.

Detectives say Reyna is a known gang member who's no stranger to the law: Convicted of robbery and the suspect in other drug, theft and robbery cases.

Detectives say the gun has not been recovered, so Reyna should definitely be considered "armed and dangerous."

He has a $1 million dollar murder warrant for his arrest.

If you know where he's hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.

It's anonymous -- you never have to give your name -- and you'll get up to a $1,000 cash reward.