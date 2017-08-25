Gas station gunman: Video shows suspect drive over victim’s foot, shoot him in leg

WANTED IN MOUNTLAKE TERRACE —

If somebody runs over your foot with their car, you might hope there would be an apology at least right?

Well, detectives say a driver at a Mountlake Terrace gas station chose to shoot the victim in the leg instead of saying sorry.

Watch below, as cell phone video from a witness shows the shooting that the victim somehow survived.

“Subject came driving into the Shell gas station on 66th Ave. W. and 220th in Mountlake Terrace and he came in to get gas, paid $15 worth of gas,” said Mountlake Terrace Det. Sgt. Pat Lowe. “After he got done he was exiting to leave and he got blocked from leaving on 66th Ave. by a stranded motorist, so he decided to back up and when he did that he ran over the foot of a citizen who was just walking through the lot. The suspect didn’t appear that he was going to stop, so the citizen went around to confront this person as why he ran over his foot and when the citizen approached the driver’s door a confrontation broke out. Our suspect then displayed a handgun and fired three rounds at our victim, striking him. Our suspect then decided to flee, without stopping on 66th Ave. W. southbound. It’s very concerning, you know, Mountlake Terrace is really a safe, small town and so, when we have something like this in our town it’s very concerning. We don’t want someone out there who is shooting people, so I don’t think anyone would want that in their city and I don’t know what provoked this gentleman to do that, maybe he thought it was a self-defense issue, but if that was it, he should stop and talk with us and give us his side of the story.”

Detectives think drugs or alcohol may be a reason he didn't stick around to talk, because you see him staggering a bit on the video as he's inside paying the clerk for that $15 bucks of gas. That's where you get a good look at his face and the Hawaiian shirt he wore.

Detectives think he's 5’7” to 5’10”, with cropped hair, or possibly bald and has tattoos on both arms.

They think the SUV he drove is a late model, possibly 2011-2017 black or dark-blue BMW X5 OR X6.

The victim survived, but detectives say he’s still really scared knowing the man who shot him has not been caught.

If you recognize the suspect, or his SUV, or know anything at all that can help Mountlake Terrace Police find him, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.