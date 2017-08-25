Eddie Nagan: Kent fugitive suspected in several ‘OfferUp’ robberies

WANTED IN KENT —

Lured through a popular buy-sell app: Kent police say two men thought they were meeting-up to buy an iPhone 6. Instead — they’re confronted by a crew of crooks ready to rob them at gunpoint.

The accused gunman, Eddie Nagan, was quickly arrested near the scene of one of the robberies where officers say they saw him throwing a .40 semi-automatic pistol into some bushes.

But now Nagan is wanted again after pleading guilty and then not showing up to court for his sentencing.

“Interesting enough, once Eddie was arrested initially for the ‘OfferUp’ robberies, we’ve had no more, so that tells you, we were looking at him for five or six different robberies involving ‘OfferUp’ and there are probably many more that maybe not were even reported,” said Kent Police Det. Melanie Robinson. “I really want to get this guy off the streets. He needs to be held accountable for what he did. He has taken people’s safety net and taken advantage of them in a manner that will affect them forever. Putting a gun at somebody’s head and stealing their money and items, I don’t think you’ll ever be the same after something like that happens to you.”

Detectives say this crime is another alarming reminder for people to stay safe when using apps to buy stuff from strangers through sites like ‘OfferUp,’ ‘LetGo,” and ‘Craigslist.’ “Be aware of your surroundings. Make good decisions. Go with your gut instinct, if something seems too good to be true it generally is. If you’re looking at an item you’d like to purchase and you want to meet up somewhere, make it a safe place, make it a law enforcement agency. I, myself, use ‘OfferUp’ and I always go to a law enforcement agency. If that person doesn’t want to go with you, or meet you at that location, that’s a clue and that’s a red flag that this might be somebody that’s going to take advantage of you.”

Eddie Nagan is 19 years old, 6’0” and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.