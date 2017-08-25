Daniel Rice: Violent gang member with Swastika tattooed on chest — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A violent gang member with a large Swastika inked on his chest and a history of recklessly running from police is wanted in the Tri-Cities.

Daniel Rice is breaking probation in Benton County on a felony meth bust.

Department of Corrections officers, Benton County deputies and U.S. Marshals are all on the hunt for him.

He’s 28 years old, 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds.

DOC officers say he could be hiding anywhere in the Tri-Cities or Lower Valley area.

If you know where Daniel Rice is, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.